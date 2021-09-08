Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business / Companies / Construction

Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Four Fletcher factories in Auckland to re-open

Anne Gibson
By
Property Editor·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read
Back making those Batts. Photo / Dean Purcell

Back making those Batts. Photo / Dean Purcell

Dozens of Auckland staff at the $6 billion Fletcher Building are preparing to return to work this week at four Penrose and Onehunga factories.

Staff will resume work at two Winstone Wallboards, Tasman Insulation and Pacific CoilCoaters factories, supplying products nationally where construction sites can operate on lower alert levels.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Construction

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Construction