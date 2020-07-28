Complex manager Michael Winiata with Coombes in the new store. Photo / Dean Purcell
After years of planning, Bunnings NZ is finally about open its new $37 million Westgate warehouse, a whopper of a place and its largest in this country.
Jacqui Coombes, director of HR and New Zealand, said the 15,000sq m Bunnings Warehouse would be open on Wednesday "just to get theteam used to having customers around" but hold its grand opening at 9am on Thursday.
She acknowledged it had taken some time.
"I started in 2011 and we were talking Westgate then," she said of the store, which eclipses Riccarton's 13,000sq m and Mt Maunganui of similar size.
The new store is behind the Pak'NSave at 21-33 Fred Taylor Drive, Massey.
Bunnings, owned by ASX-listed Wesfarmers, bought the site from the Midgley family, picked for its largest store "because of the growth in this location, the massive trade area and excellent transport connections", Coombes said.
Costco developing a new store opening next year nearby was simply another bonus, she said.
Pre-Covid, Bunnings recruited 140 staff for the new store who have been "merchandising" for the past six weeks.
The new two-level building, with 327 ground-level carparks, has four separate ground-floor shops, to be leased to other businesses.
And the entire complex is now under negotiation, already being sold pre-opening: Bunnings' formula is to develop, sell then lease back stores to release capital for further expansion. Sole agents Bayleys referred to residential growth in Whenuapai, Red Hills, Westgate, Hobsonville Point, Kumeu and Huapai in its marketing campaign for the new store.
Coombes said around 41,000 SKUs (stock-keeping units) or product lines would be sold, more choice than in any other Bunnings.
Its more extensive dream kitchen concept has also been introduced "because it's more inspirational", showcasing fully built kitchens and many products throughout the store, such as lighting, flooring and tiles.
A smart-home zone display is up. The chain's most extensive tap display divides units into brands, families, styles and colours. Safety equipment and supplies take up an entire aisle which Coombes said showed the rising importance of that area.
The 50-store Bunnings got $27.2m Government wage support for 4277 staff but Coombes said it didn't apply for the extension "because we were back up and trading".