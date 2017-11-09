Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Building company ZB Homes takes top spot on Deloitte Fast 50

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

A home built by Bay of Plenty construction company ZB Homes, which took out top spot in this year's Deloitte Fast 50 Index. Photo / ZB Homes

A home built by Bay of Plenty construction company ZB Homes, which took out top spot in this year's Deloitte Fast 50 Index. Photo / ZB Homes

Bay of Plenty’s ZB Homes is the first construction company to take top spot in the Deloitte Fast 50 Index.

Amid a nationwide construction boom, ZB Homes experienced an impressive 1583 per cent growth in revenue over the past three years.

According to the company’s website, the business is privately-owned

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save