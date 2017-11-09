A home built by Bay of Plenty construction company ZB Homes, which took out top spot in this year's Deloitte Fast 50 Index. Photo / ZB Homes

Bay of Plenty’s ZB Homes is the first construction company to take top spot in the Deloitte Fast 50 Index.

Amid a nationwide construction boom, ZB Homes experienced an impressive 1583 per cent growth in revenue over the past three years.

According to the company’s website, the business is privately-owned and has been operating for almost two decades.

Next on the list was digital money lender Moola.co.nz, which saw 1013 per cent revenue growth.

Crimson Education was next (1005 per cent), followed by online payment company Pushpay (914 per cent) and environmentally-friendly painters Carus Group (718 per cent).