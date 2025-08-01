“With retail and office space for over 800 Aucklanders, it will attract top-tier tenants, create jobs, and shape a dynamic urban environment that will be a catalyst for the rejuvenation of the K-Rd precinct.”
Kirkpatrick said the group worked with council to demonstrate how the building will enhance the area while “being sympathetic to the local environment”.
An independent economic impact report estimated the development will add $135m to the local economy and more than 1000 jobs during its four-year construction period.
It is expected to add a further $13.3m annually to the K-Rd precinct after construction.
The building is designed by globally renowned local architects Fearon Hay and is targeting a world-leading 6 Green Star sustainability rating.
“JKG has worked collaboratively with council representatives to address their concerns and agree a resolution, and Aucklanders can feel confident there has been a robust process to reach this resolution,” Kirkpatrick said.
In February, the Environment Court rejected JKG’s plans for the new building because it was too large.
Independent hearing commissioners Janine Bell, Bridget Gilbert and Heike Lutz had refused the plans, citing submissions from Waitematā Local Board members Alexandra Bonham and Allan Matson.
“The principal concern for the board is the scale of the development,” the commissioners’ report said.
RMA Reform Minister Chris Bishop labelled that decision “insanity”.
“Total nonsense. RMA reform is critical to making us a wealthier country,” Bishop said at the time.
The Herald previously reported the new development will have ground-level spaces for retail and food and beverage activities, with the upper levels for offices and a two-level basement carpark for 48 vehicles and end-of-trip facilities, servicing and plant areas.
JKG has $800m-plus of assets, including office, retail and warehouses.