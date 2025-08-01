Already a subscriber? Sign in here

$100m timber development on K-Rd gets green light for 2027 build

James Kirkpatrick Group's proposed 11-storey, timber development for Karangahape Rd, Auckland.

Consent has been granted for construction to begin on a $100 million development on Auckland’s Karangahape Rd that will have retail and office spaces.

The 11-storey timber building will be located minutes from the new Te Karanga-a-Hape Central Rail Link station.

Developers James Kirkpatrick Group (JKG) are planning to begin construction in early 2027 after reaching an agreement with Auckland Council.

JKG managing director James Kirkpatrick said it was a positive outcome that will deliver immediate economic benefits that serve generations of Aucklanders.

“This development will create a new benchmark for sustainable urban design and construction in New Zealand and will enable the city to realise the full social and economic potential of the City Rail Link.