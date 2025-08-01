Advertisement
$100m timber development on K-Rd gets green light for 2027 build

Cameron Smith
By
Online Business Editor·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

James Kirkpatrick Group's proposed 11-storey, timber development for Karangahape Rd, Auckland.

Consent has been granted for construction to begin on a $100 million development on Auckland’s Karangahape Rd that will have retail and office spaces.

The 11-storey timber building will be located minutes from the new Te Karanga-a-Hape Central Rail Link station.

Developers James Kirkpatrick Group (JKG) are planning to begin

