Two lawyers suspended from practice

National Finance former director Anthony Banbrook in the dock, during his sentencing at the Auckland High Court, in March 2013. Photo/ Brett Phibbs

Two lawyers have been suspended from practice this week - including a Tauranga woman now living across the Tasman who never turned up court to answer her own charges of dangerous driving and driving under the influence.

Michaela Greaney is believed to have moved Australia last July and both Tauranga and Rotorua District Courts issued warrants for her arrest after she failed turn up to answer driving-related charges last year, the Law Society said today.

In May last year, Greaney was arrested and charged with refusing an officer's request for a blood specimen and driving in a dangerous manner, the Law Society said.

She was suspended from driving for 28 days and was also charged with driving under the influence, it said.

Less than a month later she was arrested and charged with driving while her licence was suspended, the Law Society said.