Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business / Companies / Banking and finance

Sister has brother evicted from Taupō home to enable sale

Anne Gibson
By
Property Editor·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read
An aerial view of Taupo where the family homes is located. Photo / NZME

An aerial view of Taupo where the family homes is located. Photo / NZME

A woman and her husband went to court to have her brother evicted from a Taupō home previously owned by their parents so it could be sold after he mortgaged it to buy a restaurant and bar nearly 30 years ago.

Kim Mary Jean Burdett, with husband Shane Whitby Burdett,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Banking and finance

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Banking and finance