Peter Lyons: Pity the farmers whose misery is theirs alone

Dairy farmers make milk. Banks provide loans. Dairy farmers are part of the private sector. The banks are the same. Dairy farmers are motivated by profit. Banks are the same. Dairy farmers take risks and gain returns. The banks are the same.
Dairy farmers should not expect a government bailout or government guarantees for their debts. In 2008, the Labour Government provided banks with a guarantee for their depositors to ensure they did not fail when things turned ugly in their industry. National continued the scheme for several years after it gained power. Why is banking so fortunate compared to dairy farming?
The banking sector has always been the Achilles heel of market economies. That is because their survival is entirely based on the confidence of their customers. If a large dairy farm goes bust, its customers will buy milk from another dairy farm. If a large bank goes bust, this creates fear for people with deposits in other banks. They start demanding their money back.
The money is simply not there to be paid out to everyone on demand. If one major bank fails this can cause other banks to fail. It can cause a domino effect. This can decimate economies, as occurred in the 1930s in the United States.
In the 19th century, banking in the United States and Australia and New Zealand was a largely private business. Anyone could start a bank. They could take deposits and issue loans, even issue their own currencies or bank notes.