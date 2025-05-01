Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business / Companies / Banking and finance

Open banking a step closer to gaining scale, as ASB and POLi strike deal - is the Govt’s competition push working?

Jenée Tibshraeny
By
Wellington Business Editor·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

The Government hopes open banking will spur more competition in the banking sector. Photo / 123rf

The Government hopes open banking will spur more competition in the banking sector. Photo / 123rf

  • ASB has signed a major deal with POLi to advance open banking, allowing easier online payments.
  • ASB customers can authorise payments via banking apps, bypassing the need to enter details manually.
  • The Government is pushing banks to partner with fintechs, aiming to enhance competition and standardise terms.

Open banking is a step closer to gaining scale in New Zealand, with ASB signing a major deal with established payment provider POLi.

Over the next few months, ASB customers who use POLi to make payments online will be able to do so without typing in their customer numbers

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Banking and finance

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Banking and finance