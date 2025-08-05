Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium

NZ corporate bond issuance shifts overseas, local market slows

Jamie Gray
By
Business Reporter·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Companies are looking to overseas bond markets to raise funds.

Companies are looking to overseas bond markets to raise funds.

New Zealand businesses are turning to international investors to borrow money, resulting in fewer offerings for local institutional investors.

Corporate bond issuance in the domestic market has slowed dramatically as companies increasingly look overseas, where they are able to borrow at lower interest rates and for longer terms.

Local issuance

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save