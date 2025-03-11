The banking sector showed resilience over 2024, KMPG says. Photo / NZME
New Zealand’s banking sector was resilient in 2024 despite economic challenges, a report by consultancy KPMG says.
KPMG’s Financial Institutions Performance Survey (Fips) bank review showed the sector’s net profit for 2024 came to a total of $7.22 billion – a slight increase of 0.25% from 2023.
“This relatively flatgrowth comes alongside a 2.23% ($342.57 million) increase in net interest income to $15.69b, fuelled by loan growth of 3.05%, while at the same time, net interest margins also remained flat at 2.34%,” KPMG said.
However, the sector faced headwinds with an 8.07% rise in operating expenses driven by personnel costs, technology costs and the impact of inflation, and slight relief from a 32.75% fall in impaired asset expense.
“Do you allow new entrants to have slightly less onerous regulation, and how long do you let them do that for?
“Do you allow some relief by making the capital rules a bit easier, or do you do it by making it scalable?
“New Zealand would probably benefit from greater competition, but you heed to remember that this is a small market – a small market a long way from the rest of the world – so starting a new business would be relatively expensive.”
In its survey result, KPMG said: “The clearest message we received from survey participants was that they see New Zealand’s sluggish economy, with low growth, poor productivity and stretched infrastructure, as requiring investment – some of which will need to come from offshore.
“Participants stated that to attract such funding, we need to be investor-friendly with a stable and consistent set of policies, and that to achieve this, New Zealand requires long-term bipartisan politics.”
Key figures:
Net profit after tax increased by $17.95m (0.25%) to $7.22b ;
Net interest income increased by $342.57m (2.23%) to $15.69b;
Non-interest income increased by $30.75m (1.40%) to $2.23b;
Operating expenses (including amortisation) increased by $557.43m (8.07%) to $7.46b;
Net interest margin remained stable at 2.34%;
Impaired asset expense decreased by $209.55m (32.75%) to $0.43b;
Tax expenses increased by $7.49m (0.27%) to $2.81b.
Jamie Gray is an Auckland-based journalist, covering the financial markets and the primary sector. He joined the Herald in 2011.