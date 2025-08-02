Advertisement
Notorious conman behind bars after 14-year manhunt

Matt Nippert
By
Business Investigations Reporter·NZ Herald·
6 mins to read

Ahsan Ali Syed has been found guilty and imprisoned for running an advance-fee fraud that cost victims $60 million. Photo / Supplied

Ahsan Ali Syed, who ran a sophisticated and globe-spanning $60 million advance-fee scam that took in some of New Zealand and Australia’s biggest property developers, has been found guilty of fraud and sentenced to six and a half years in prison.

Last week, a judge at the Zurich District Court

