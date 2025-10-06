Advertisement
New Zealand’s largest insurer IAG to pay $19.5m for widespread failures

Tom Raynel
Multimedia Business Reporter·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

IAG, which owns State Insurance and AMI Insurance, has been fined $19.5m in Auckland's High Court. Photo / File

Insurance company IAG New Zealand has been fined $19.5 million in the Auckland High Court after admitting breaches of the Financial Markets Conduct Act (FMCA).

IAG admitted making false and/or misleading representations in relation to its insurance products between September 2021 and December 2024.

The company failed to correctly price

