Mount Albert Grammar defends building staff car park on historic farmland

Ben Leahy
By
Reporter·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

ASB owns a farm which Mount Albert Grammar School use to provide agricultural education to their students. Video / ASB

One of Auckland’s top public schools is building a staff car park on $150 million of gifted inner city farmland that is earmarked for agricultural education.

Mount Albert Grammar School (MAGS) said the 660sq m car park would only occupy a “small section” of its 8.1ha ASB MAGS Farm.

