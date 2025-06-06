“The new car park will be an essential and valuable asset for the school.”
Drumm said the car park didn’t violate the terms of the farm’s land covenant.
The protections were set up when the land was first acquired in the early 1900s and require that it will always be used to teach agriculture and horticulture.
The protections also allowed for about 800sq m of land to be developed, Drumm said.
That had enabled the school and the land owner, the Mount Albert Grammar Foundation, to gain council approval for a larger application to build the agribusiness Experience Centre, he said.
The car park was approved as part of that application.
“This section [of farmland] is not utilised for grazing or other purposes involving stock due to the boundary being on Alberton Ave - and potential health and safety considerations,” Drumm said.
“The registered restrictive covenant on the land is not contravened by this development.”
Some people posting on the local Mount Albert Community Facebook page questioned whether the school was paving paradise as per the famous song.
They sought reassurance the car park was “in accord with the letter if not the spirit” of the covenant and lease agreements.
Other people said the school needed the parks and that the car park was only a small part of the land and “the farm will live on”.
Drumm, meanwhile, said the new car park would help the school - now New Zealand’s second biggest with about 3600 students and 400 staff - accommodate its rapidly growing community.
It also took teacher cars off nearby streets and helped mitigate a recent loss of school car parks to the neighbouring community aquatic centre, he said.
Members of the public using the Mount Albert Aquatic Centre previously had to drive through the school’s grounds to get to the swimming pool.
That created a “major safety concern”, Drumm said.