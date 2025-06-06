One of Auckland’s top public schools is building a staff car park on $150 million of gifted inner city farmland that is earmarked for agricultural education.

Mount Albert Grammar School (MAGS) said the 660sq m car park would only occupy a “small section” of its 8.1ha ASB MAGS Farm.

But the construction has worried some in the community because of a loss of inner city greenery and a protective covenant requiring the land be used to teach farming.

The public school took ownership of the farm in 2022 after leasing it for 89 years from ASB, which bought it in 1933.

MAGS principal Patrick Drumm said the car park would be primarily used by teachers but visitors may also use it in future as part of a planned agribusiness “Experience Centre”.