PwC NZ Equity Market Transaction Award: (from left) Stewart Reynolds (Auckland Airport), Henry Chung (Jarden) and Chloe Gallagher (PwC). Photo / Focal Point Photos

Auckland International Airport (AIA) may hold a special attraction for investors, being that global rarity, a listed airport, but the company’s $1.4 billion capital raising last year did not lack challenges for the organising brokers.

New Zealand’s second-largest ever secondary capital raising was held in a tough global economy, recalls Henry Chung, managing director of Jarden Investment Banking, joint lead manager with receiving for the placement and retail offer.

The equity market transaction of the year is awarded to both the client and adviser as nominated by the industry and determined by an expert judging panel. The judging criteria include the extent to which the transaction meets the needs of both the client and investors, and the extent to which it develops the capital markets.

Launched in September last year, the equity raise was to help AIA pay for its $6.6b multi-year development plan, including a $2.2b upgrade of its domestic terminal.

It comprised an underwritten institutional placement of $1.2b of new shares and a non-underwritten retail offer to raise up to $200 million.

The placement was at an issue of $6.95 per share, which represented a 7.8% discount to the last closing price of $7.54 before the equity raise.

The $200m retail offer was oversubscribed by more than 10%. As part of the retail offer, existing “Mum and Dad” AIA shareholders were able to subscribe for up to $150,000 worth of shares at the same price as the placement.

Judges noted the organising brokers managed to achieve placement coverage before the ASX opening, “which was impressive given the raising was unsounded”.

Chung says that means the organising brokers had no contact with any potential investors before the public announcement of the equity raise.

The economy wasn’t the only challenge.

“If you were an investor looking to acquire AIA in a meaningful way, you had two options last year – one, participate in this equity raise, or, if you sat out of it, there was the potential for a second bite at buying shares in the Auckland Council sell-out.

“It was a challenge to manage how to get through that to make sure you do have sufficient investor interest.”

Three months later, Auckland Council sold its remaining 9.71% stake in AIA for around $1.3 billion.

Chung says the transaction met the award criteria by “being fair to all of the existing AIA shareholder base by giving them the option to participate, and then allowing existing shareholders to … acquire more shares than their pro-rata.”

It met the third leg of the criteria, benefiting the capital markets, by bringing in new investors.

The judges said: “Importantly, priority was given to existing shareholders and reputable long-term investors when allocating the placement.

“Retail investors were treated fairly, with all applicants receiving 100% of their application, or more than 100% of their pro-rata.”

Chung says in a large capital raise, there’s a fear that non-shareholders will be prioritised over existing shareholders.

“Our key objective [from the AIA board] was to ensure existing shareholders were treated fairly. So if you owned 1% as an institutional shareholder or even as a retailer of a small size and you wanted 1% of that $1.2 billion placement, then we guaranteed that allocation if you bid for it.”

Chapman Tripp - Excellence in Treasury

Winner: Tourism Holdings

Chapman Tripp Excellence in Treasury: (from left) Bruce Macdonald (Tourism Holdings) and Luke Ford (Chapman Tripp). Photo / Focal Point Photos

Public Trust - Debt Deal of the Year

Winner: Tourism Holdings $475m debt syndication

Arrangers: Westpac NZ, ANZ NZ

Joint arrangers: ASB, Royal Bank of Canada

As a contender for an award recognising corporate treasury practice improvement in an “ever-changing” sector environment, Tourism Holdings knew more than many about the need to be nimble in times of upheaval.

With Covid lockdowns and border closures literally taking its wheels from under it, the NZX and ASX-listed international provider and builder of rental campervans and motorhomes has ever since been adapting to the new tourism environment and the post-pandemic economy.

Part of that adaptation was to merge in December 2022 with listed Australian company Apollo Tourism and Leisure, a major acquisition project requiring the “strategic shift in relation to balance sheet and treasury management”, Infinz judges noted.

Public Trust Debt Deal of the Year: (from left) Juliana Xavier Peterken (ANZ), Ollie Farnsworth (Tourism Holdings), Mary Rose Borich (Westpac), Bruce Macdonald (THL), Nick Voss (THL), Chris Gibson (Cameron Partners) and Glenys Talivai (Public Trust). Photo / Focal Point Photos

Tourism Holdings and its bankers also picked up the Public Debt of the Year award for a $475 million debt syndication, which provided more funding from more diverse funders, lowered funding costs and reduced financing complexity.

Also importantly, said the judges, the deal offered increased flexibility in cross-border financing.

For THL group treasurer Bruce Macdonald, the merger created “a great opportunity” but also duplication at multiple levels from the marriage of two similar-sized organisations.

“Everything was duplicated, and of course you had to create one finance team. There was a huge amount of change going on. The board was clear that we now had the opportunity to say, ‘how do we want to do things? How do we want to fund this group?’

“[We said] let’s start with a clean sheet of paper and let’s do it properly. The ‘excellence in treasury’ side of it was how we manage transactional banking, how we manage cash, how we manage all of our relationships.

“It was huge. It’s taken a couple of years, but now everything’s very much integrated. We’ve really improved cash management. We set about steadily, one step at a time, rebuilding the balance sheet so that the funding and the capital structure looks the way we thought would best serve us for the next few years.”

Macdonald says the amount of cash carried on the balance sheet has been much reduced “because we use it a lot more efficiently”.

The Treasury Excellence award was for the corporate treasury team, which showed improvement or adaption of its own practices “within the ever-changing external marketplace and the environment the business operates in”.

The Public Trust Debt Deal of the Year recognised a client and banking arrangers/underwriters involved in a debt transaction of more than $100m, other than bond deals.

Judges considered how THL’s objectives were met, the deal’s complexity and innovation, and the transaction’s importance to the wider economy.

The New Zealand arrangers were Westpac and ANZ, and joint arrangers ASB and the Royal Bank of Canada (RBC).

Macdonald said it was unusual for a Canadian bank to be part of a New Zealand syndicate. RBC already supported THL’s Canadian operations.

Johnson Partners - Leadership Award

Winner: Miles Hurrell, CEO Fonterra

Fonterra chief executive Miles Hurrell was won the Leadership Award. Photo / Dean Purcell

Fonterra chief executive Miles Hurrell vied with seven other CEOs and their companies to take this award for demonstrated sustainable and impactful leadership over at least the previous five years.

Appointed in 2018 after the big farmer-owned dairy co-operative had announced two years of disastrous financial results, Hurrell “stood out” from 15 other contenders who satisfied the qualifying criteria, of which seven had achieved positive or marginal total shareholder returns, judges said.

Their scrutiny covered key financial performance metrics and critical elements that delivered sustained performance over time.

These included qualities of leadership, building company culture and strong engagement with staff, customers and the community.

Judges praised Hurrell for the turnaround in performance of Fonterra under his leadership, which had seen the world’s biggest dairy exporting business simplified, de-levered and its overall profitability rise.

Since Fonterra’s 2018 reset, which saw it adopt a “back to basics” strategy and begin to divest global assets, its debt levels have halved and its earnings per share have increased.

Johnson Partners Leadership Award: Matt Bolger (Johnson Partners) with Nicola Morris (Fonterra – accepting on behalf of Miles Hurrell. Photo / Focal Point Photos

The improvement has allowed the manufacturing exporter in the 2024 financial year to pay the second-largest annual dividend in its history of 55 cents per share, including a 15-cent special dividend.

“We’ve been on a journey for sort of the last four or five years and getting the business into good shape,” Hurrell told the Herald after the 2024 financial results.

“When you get your balance sheet under control, that gives you the option and it gives you the flexibility.“

In 2024, Fonterra reported earnings before interest and depreciation (ebit) from continuing operations of $1.56 billion, down 11% from the previous year. Net profit after tax from continuing operations was $1.17b. Earnings per share were 70 cents. Sales revenue for the year neared $23b.

The judges said recent cost-out initiatives and a streamlining of priorities by Fonterra were delivering positive results. A significant strategic change and asset sales had resulted in meaningful debt reduction, while the company had made significant returns to shareholders as it reshaped the business.

“Our winner is recognised for their transparent, accountable and performance-driven leadership style. They are credited with bringing stability and a culture of accountability to the business during a period of significant change. Close engagement with a diverse range of key stakeholders has been essential to ensure alignment and trust.”

Invest New Zealand - Te Tohu Kahukura Maori Leadership in Finance Award

Winner: Mark Tume

Te Tohu Kahukura Māori Leadership in Finance Award: Winner Mark Tume (left) with Bronson Marshall (Invest NZ). Photo / Focal Point Photos

The number of people who can understand a portfolio of complicated and nuanced Māori-owned assets is quite limited, says veteran director and business leader Mark Tume.

There are three levels of Māori-owned asset governance, says the director of Precinct Properties, ANZ Bank New Zealand, Booster Financial Services and chair of Te Atiawa Iwi Holdings, Bluecurrent NZ and Bluecurrent Australia.

“There’s the SME level, there are trusts and incorporations which are essentially land-owning trusts and incorporations, and then at the big end of town you’ve got the post-settlement entities which have been through the Waitangi Tribunal process … in my experience these entities can own everything from equities, global equities to Māori-owned land and everything in between.

“The funding of those assets can fall into different buckets, and understanding that end-to-end is actually really difficult. It waxes and wanes and shifts underneath you. It takes a long time to understand. You’re trying to knit that together with doing securities, borrowing from banks and raising equity in some way.”

Tume says more Māori are needed to “get in there with their sleeves rolled up”.

The importance of the award, he says, is “not about picking some bloke out of the crowd and saying you’re the winner this year” – it was about raising the profile of the finance sector among Māori and Pasifika.

Judges said from the former Infratil chair’s early career in financial markets to taking on prominent governance roles in public and private organisations, Tume had been “a trailblazer” for Māori in the finance sector.

He was the first Māori to be Guardian of the NZ Superfund and chaired Ngāi Tahu Holdings among his many achievements.

Tume was also recognised for his role in growing the Māori economy through his role at Te Tumu Paeroa, the Māori Trust Office, and earlier at Lake Taupō Funds management. As chair, he saw the sale of Māori-owned IT business BlinkPay to BNZ.

Tume’s iwi affiliations are Ngāti Tūwharetoa and Ngāti Maru Ki Taranaki.

MUFG Pension & Market Services - Best Investor Relations

Winner: Fisher & Paykel Healthcare

MUFG Pension & Market Services Best Investor Relations: (from left) Marcelle Ashcroft (MUFG) with Fisher & Paykel Healthcare’s Daniel Adolph, Marcus Driller, Tessa Whittle and Karen Knott. Photo / Focal Point Photos

As “an absolute market mover”, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare’s investor relations performance quality is paramount and the company has for years excelled, says Craigs Investment Partners senior analyst Mohandeep Singh, calling the win “well deserved”.

“The New Zealand investment community needs to keep its finger on the pulse of what’s going on with our largest listed company, which makes up almost 17% of the NZX 50 index. If the share price moves, it moves the index in a big way. F&PH has for many years been really, really good at consistently updating the market on where things are at and being quite clear about what are the knowns and the unknowns that make up the guidance they provide.”

Singh says a strength of F&PH is providing the market with long-term and growth aspirations and updates, “which gives you a line in the sand for where the business is trying to head in the future”.

“They’re very timely and clear about where things are heading at any point in time. For investors and analysts, there’s no ambiguity in terms of what F&PH is telling you.”

Other equity analysts within full-service sharebroking firms and larger New Zealand-based fund managers apparently agreed, voting F&PH into the top spot in this award category.

Infinz says the nomination reflected F&PH’s “proactive and engaging approach to investor communication”, demonstrated through thoughtful introductions to the company and its facilities, and consistent, transparent and candid communication.

“The levels, helpfulness and consistency of disclosure, and timeliness of responses were also noted.”

Craigs’ Singh says in these unpredictable, uncertain times, timely and clear advice from companies is more important than ever.

“Then we can judge them on outcomes. It’s very difficult to do if companies never set an expectation in the first place. Things change within businesses and industries – we’re seeing that all over the world now. If you can get some timely and clear updates from corporates, it goes a long way to helping us make informed investment decisions.

“F&PH have a long track record of being very good at that.”

BDO - Mid-Market M&A Transaction of the Year

Winner: Freedom Group Holdings capital raise

Lead financial adviser: Northington Partners

BDO M&A Mid-Market Transaction of the Year: (from left) Simon Peacocke (BDO) with Bill Macdonald (Freedom), Jonathan Burke (Northington Partners), Juliane Keast (Freedom), Greg Anderson (Northington) and Rudi van Het Wout (Freedom). Photo / Focal Point Photos

“Innovative financial engineering” was required for this category’s winning transaction, which evolved from a simple capital raise into a structured transaction that established a new funding and development vehicle, say the judges.

Staging the transaction secured Freedom Lifestyle Villages’ immediate capital requirements, while the joint venture arrangements were conditional on OIO approval and agreeing on the terms of a development and asset management agreement.

Independent investment bank Northington Partners advised Freedom on a major strategic investment by Singapore-based property developer Assetz ANZ, part of AGP Sustainable Real Assets group.

The initial transaction involved two key components – AGP acquiring a 24.9% stake in Freedom for $40 million and investing an initial $40m into a joint venture alongside Freedom.

Founded 10 years ago, Freedom houses more than 1000 residents in five villages across the country, including Papamoa, the Waikato, Rotorua and the Christchurch area.

The joint venture was to fund an accelerated programme of new village developments throughout New Zealand, starting with sites in Ashburton and Masterton, said Northington. The joint venture partners were committed to doubling the number of villages in the medium term, they said. That growth would be supported by a funding commitment from both parties and would leverage AGP’s expertise in sustainable infrastructure and capital management.

To meet the criteria for this award, either the target or the acquirer had to have a capitalisation of under $250m. The award recognises both the transacting entity and the lead financial adviser. The judging panel scrutinised the success of the transaction in meeting the strategic and financial goals established by the corporate, the complexity of the transaction and the challenges overcome.

Northington said Freedom’s purpose-driven approach to retirement living aligned seamlessly with AGP’s values, making the strategic investment a natural fit.

Chapman Tripp – Diversified Growth Fund Manager

Winner: QuayStreet Asset Management