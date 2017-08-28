NZ First has lost some support in recent polls, with political analyst Colin James's poll of polls showing the party's support at an average 9.5 per cent in the three polls to mid-August, down from 13 per cent in July. Still, that translates to 12 seats in Parliament, enough to install either the National Party or a Labour-Green bloc to the Treasury benches.

Fergus McDonald, Nikko's New Zealand head of bonds and currency, said Peters is a known quantity having held senior positions including Treasurer, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Foreign Affairs in the past, and that international investors won't be bothered by the election as long as the winners stick to the current central banking framework and balancing the Crown accounts.

If there is any electoral uncertainty, McDonald anticipates it would play out in foreign exchange markets given the Reserve Bank's flat forecast for interest rates, he said.

Irrespective of the election outcome, Williams told investors New Zealand is still "really well placed" to keep meeting the demands of Asian consumers and investors.

That's not simply New Zealand's high quality food and beverage exports, but also the country's education and standard of living, which Williams said was a factor underpinning the local housing market. International commentators predicting a collapse in New Zealand Australia's respective housing markets ignore the underlying demand, which Williams said was "really unique in an Asian environment".

The trust built up in New Zealand's food products had encouraged Chinese consumers to seek out goods at the premium end of the market, but the degree to which New Zealand has earned that trust is still an open question that politicians and investors need to think about, Williams said.

"We're not quite as green and clean as we should be. That's one of the challenges that will come," he said. "It is by far the greatest risk for an equity investor, probably for bond investors as well, in terms of people assessing New Zealand. If we were to stuff that up, in particular with Asia, there is no coming back from that."