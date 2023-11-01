Former mortgage broker pleads guilty to dishonesty offences

A former mortgage broker allegedly created false documents for the purpose of obtaining home loans. Photo / 123RF

A former mortgage broker allegedly created false documents for the purpose of obtaining home loans. Photo / 123RF

A former Hawke’s Bay-based mortgage broker alleged to have created false documents to obtain home loans for herself and two clients has pleaded guilty to a raft of dishonesty offences.

Natalie Ann Carter pleaded guilty to eight of the 15 charges filed against her in the Napier District Court today following a Financial Markets Authority (FMA) investigation into her conduct.

Carter pleaded guilty to charges including making a false document, using forged documents and attempting to obtain credit by deception.

The FMA alleges that between 2018 and 2020, Carter created various false documents – including fake pay slips, contracts and employment verification forms from fictitious employers – for the purpose of obtaining home loans for herself and two clients.

In total, seven home loans were applied for, totalling $2.91 million in value. At least three of the seven home loan applications were successful to a total value of $1,087,700.