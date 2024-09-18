Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business / Companies / Banking and finance
Updated

Family-owned Road Life RV goes into liquidation owing more than $400k

NZ Herald
3 mins to read
Tauranga-based motorhome business Road Life RV is in receivership and liquidation. Photo / 123RF

Tauranga-based motorhome business Road Life RV is in receivership and liquidation. Photo / 123RF

A Tauranga-based family-owned motorhome business is in receivership and liquidation with BNZ still owed nearly $427,000.

Recreational Group Limited, trading as Road Life RV, went into liquidation on September 10.

Road Life RV sells and repairs recreational vehicles and caravans.

Kieran Jones and Steven Khov of Khov Jones Limited were

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Banking and finance

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Banking and finance