"I just want her to be scared of running into me. I want her to move to a different town and f*** off."
He said he didn't understand why the Herald was contacting him and he had not decided if he would keep sending the one-cent deposits.
"Maybe the bank can filter out offensive words from the reference system. The system's there, mate."
Police have been approached for comment.
The man's bank, Westpac, said he had recently been issued a warning.
"We have a monitoring process that we introduced last year to identify transactions containing offensive phrases," said Ian Hankins, Westpac NZ general manager of consumer banking and wealth.
"The Westpac customer in question was picked up through this process last week and we sent him a warning letter via email on Monday. If he does not stop sending abusive messages we will close his bank accounts," Hankins added.
"We continue to refine our processes and educate our staff about our programme, and will be reminding our employees that complaints like these ones should be escalated immediately to our Extra Care team."
• White Ribbon: Aiming to eliminate men's violence towards women, focusing this year on sexual violence and the issue of consent. www.whiteribbon.org.nz
How to hide your visit
If you are reading this information on the Herald website and you're worried that someone using the same computer will find out what you've been looking at, you can follow the steps at the link here to hide your visit. Each of the websites above also have a section that outlines this process.