The Commerce Commission has a dismissed a complaint by Federated Farmers accusing banks of colluding by signing up to a United Nations climate initiative.

The farming lobby group alleged ANZ, ASB, BNZ, Westpac and Rabobank coordinated their agricultural lending policies to align with the strategies and targets of the global Net-Zero Banking Alliance.

It claimed banks’ commitments to reduce their exposures to high carbon-emitting sectors increased the cost and limited the availability of credit to farmers.

However, the commission’s investigation found no evidence the alliance prompted banks to engage in anti-competitive or cartel-like behaviour.

It said signatories to the alliance made their own, independent decisions.