Under the alliance, signatories make public their intentions to ensure the greenhouse gas emissions from their lending and investment portfolios align with net-zero pathways by 2050 or earlier. It doesn’t give signatories targets. Rather, it gives them tools to help them reduce their emissions profiles.
The commission acknowledged banks weren’t the only businesses that worked together to develop and deliver sustainability initiatives.
It said New Zealand’s competition laws could accommodate such collaboration, noting the commission had released guidelines to help businesses do so.
The commission’s announcement comes as the Government considers making it illegal for banks to ditch customers on grounds that aren’t “commercial”.
The idea behind NZ First MP Andy Foster’s members’ bill is to prevent banks from walking away from customers that don’t meet banks’ environmental, social and governance policies.
The Financial Markets (Conduct of Institutions) Amendment (Duty to Provide Financial Services) Amendment Bill, known as the “woke bank bill”, passed its first reading in Parliament on May 21.
Parliament’s finance and expenditure committee is considering public submissions on the bill.
Critics consider it to be unworkable virtue signalling. They make the point that every decision a bank makes is arguably commercial.
The Government exercising control over who banks do business with could also create a chilling effect across the economy more broadly.
The finance and expenditure committee has been focused on banking issues for some time.
It has been working with the primary production committee to investigate competition in the banking sector. It has heard public submissions on this and is soon due to deliver its final report on the inquiry.
Of the $15.5 billion of new bank loans written in May, 13% went to the agricultural sector, according to the latest Reserve Bank data.
