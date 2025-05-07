Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business / Companies / Banking and finance

BNZ preserves margins on flat half-year

BusinessDesk
Quick Read

BNZ has reported its half-year financials. Photo / Getty Images

BNZ has reported its half-year financials. Photo / Getty Images

Bank of New Zealand’s net interest margins were flat at 2.37% for the six months to March 31, with the New Zealand arm of the National Australia Bank showing significant home-lending growth compared to its peers.

That compared with 1.7% net interest margins (NIMs) in the Australian operation, mirroring Westpac’s half-year result earlier this week in which NIMs in New Zealand were significantly higher than the bank was achieving in Australia.

The New Zealand unit reported a statutory net profit increase of 4.3% on the same period a year earlier, at $795 million.

The result included a $27m writeback of previously impaired loans, reflecting what BNZ chief executive Dan Huggins described as improving signs for the New Zealand economy.

“The economy appears to be at a turning point,” Huggins said in a statement.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“Despite the current uncertainty driven by global trade and tariff tensions, New Zealand’s economic fundamentals have improved.”

Read more at BusinessDesk.

Save

Latest from Banking and finance

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Banking and finance