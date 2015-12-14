Banks sticking by rural clients, says Fed Farmers

The latest LaWF report recommendations could have significant implications for farmers throughout New Zealand.

Banks are still standing by their farmer customers, according to a Federated Farmers survey.

Federated Farmers said its latest banking survey showed an unchanged level of farmer support for banks over the past three months, with 80.5 per cent of respondents satisfied with banks regarding mortgages compared to 80.7 per cent in the first survey, conducted in August.

The Federation's second banking survey, which covered 1,100 respondents, was conducted in late November. High levels of farm debt have been cited by the Reserve Bank as a risk to New Zealand's financial system.

In the central bank's latest financial stability report, the bank noted that the dairy sector faced its second year of weak cash flows, due to low international dairy commodity prices.

"Dairy prices have recovered since August, but some indebted farms are likely to come under increased pressure over the coming year, which could be exacerbated if dairy farm prices fall significantly," the Reserve Bank said in its November report.