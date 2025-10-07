Advertisement
Armourguard challenges banks’ bid for collective cash‑in‑transit talks

Kate MacNamara
Business Journalist·NZ Herald·
More and more businesses are choosing to refuse cash. Video / NZ Herald / Cameron Pitney / Corey Fleming / Mark Mitchell / Getty

Armourguard Logistics, the only supplier of cash handling and logistics in New Zealand, is crying foul over an effort by the country’s big banks to collectively negotiate the price they pay for services.

The dispute centres on a service called “cash-in-transit” which entails the delivery of cash to banks and

