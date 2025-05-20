Andrew Barclay to leave Goldman Sachs NZ

Andrew Barclay has resigned as the head of Goldman Sachs NZ. Photo / Michael Craig

One of New Zealand’s most respected corporate deal-makers for the past 25 years, Andrew Barclay, has resigned as the head of Goldman Sachs’ New Zealand operations.

The firm confirmed an initial Australian media report in an email to BusinessDesk and shared internal memos saying that the firm’s Auckland-based Nathan Bond will continue to lead NZ corporate advisory services.

“Andrew and Nathan will work together in the coming months to ensure a seamless transition,” one memo said, noting that Bond joined the firm last year after a career in investment banking roles in New York and Auckland.

Described today in the Australian Financial Review as “Mr New Zealand”, Barclay is understood to have been looking to step back from his leadership of one of Goldman Sachs’s smaller global offices, but where his reputation saw him guiding some of the largest public and private market deals of recent years.

