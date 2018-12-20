Travellers face chaos as drones shut London's Gatwick airport

People wait near the departures gate at Gatwick as the airport remains closed with incoming flights delayed or diverted to other airports, after drones were spotted over the airfield. Photo / AP
KEY POINTS:
60 flights in and out of Gatwick cancelled - leaving 110,000 completely stranded
Army to send in snipers to shoot down any drones
Rogue drone pilot could be anywhere in a five-mile zone around airport
Tens of thousands of passengers were delayed, diverted or stuck on planes yesterday as the only runway at Britain's Gatwick Airport remained closed into a second day after drones were spotted over the airfield.
It reopened briefly at about 3am yesterday, but shut 45 minutes later after further sighting and remained closed at midday — 18 hours after the first sighting.
Police said the "devices used are of an industrial specification," an indication that the drones weren't small, inexpensive machines. A police helicopter was hovering near the airfield as officers from two nearby forces hunted the drone operators.
Confirmation from easyJet, that they have cancelled remaining flights from Gatwick this evening. Please check with your airline for further information. Flights from Gatwick continue to be suspended. We're very sorry for the ongoing disruption. https://t.co/2Z2ZYqwj4o
Any problem at Gatwick causes a ripple effect throughout Britain and continental Europe, particularly during a holiday period when air traffic control systems are under strain.
Passengers complained on Twitter that their Gatwick-bound flights had landed at London Heathrow, Manchester, Birmingham and other cities.
Luke McComiskie, who landed in Manchester — more than 260 kilometres from London — said the situation "was just chaos, and they had only two coaches (buses) and taxis charging people $760 to get to Gatwick."
Andri Kyprianou, from Cyprus, described "freezing" conditions for passengers who spent the night at Gatwick's South Terminal. Her flight to Kiev had been cancelled.
"I haven't slept since yesterday morning. We are very tired. It's freezing, we are cold, having to wear all of these coats for extra blankets," she said.
"There were pregnant women, one of them was sleeping on the floor. There were people with small babies in here overnight. We saw disabled people on chairs. There were young children sleeping on the floor."