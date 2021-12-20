Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business / Companies / Airlines

Pacific Aerospace making a comeback under new owners after liquidation nosedive

By
Herald business writer·NZ Herald·
6 mins to read
The Super-Pac and new Pacific Aerospace owners, Neil Young and Dee Bond (third from left and front right respectively) chief executive Stephen Burrows (second from left). Photo / Supplied

The Super-Pac and new Pacific Aerospace owners, Neil Young and Dee Bond (third from left and front right respectively) chief executive Stephen Burrows (second from left). Photo / Supplied

Veteran planemaker Pacific Aerospace will be back in the air in the new year with a new aircraft, its new owners and rehired specialist staff determined the collapse of the previous entity will not ground 70 years of achievement.

The Hamilton manufacturer, which has been rolling out some of utility

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Airlines

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Airlines