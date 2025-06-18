Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters talks to Herald NOW after Trump calls for the "unconditional surrender" of Iran

Israel is preparing to bring back its citizens stranded abroad since its attack on Iran last week triggered the closure of its airspace, the country’s transport minister says.

Transport Minister Miri Regev said between 100,000 and 150,000 Israelis were stuck abroad for the time being, as Israel and Iran were locked in their most intense confrontation in history.

The ministry said all of Israel’s commercial aircraft had been sent outside of the country to prevent the planes from being damaged during the air war.

“That step is now complete,” Regev added.

“The next step is to gradually bring Israelis back,” she said during a visit to the site of an Iranian strike in the centre of the country.