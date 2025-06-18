After suspending flights last week, the national carrier El Al said in a statement that it was “preparing rescue flights” starting this week.
Its planes will depart from Cyprus, Athens, Rome, Milan and Paris, the statement added.
The low-cost Israeli airline Arkia also announced special flights this week to repatriate Israelis.
After decades of enmity and a prolonged shadow war, Israel launched a surprise air campaign against Iran last week.
Israel says the offensive is aimed at preventing the Islamic republic from acquiring nuclear weapons – an ambition Tehran denies.
The adversaries have for years waged a shadow war through proxies and covert operations, with Israel fighting Iranian-backed groups such as Hamas since October 2023.
- Agence France-Presse