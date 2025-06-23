Advertisement
Freak wind gusts made worse by climate change threaten airline passenger safety

By Milton Speer and Lance M. Leslie
Other·
5 mins to read

Planes landing and taking off at Sydney Airport are most at risk during the warmer months of October to March. Photo / Getty Images

THE FACTS

  • Severe turbulence injured crew and passengers on a Qantas Boeing 737 during descent at Brisbane on May 4, 2024.
  • Research suggests global warming is increasing the frequency and intensity of thunderstorm “downbursts”, affecting air travel.
  • Airlines and safety authorities in eastern Australia must be more vigilant during takeoff and landing.

Unexpected severe turbulence injured crew and passengers on a Qantas Boeing 737 during descent at Brisbane on May 4, 2024. The subsequent Australian Transport Safety Bureau investigation suggested the severity of the turbulence caught the captain by surprise.

This is not an isolated event. Thunderstorms featuring severe wind

