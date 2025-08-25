Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Updated

Flight attendants lose Covid-19 vaccination fight

RNZ
4 mins to read

Six Air NZ flight attendants lost their case claiming unfair dismissal over Covid vaccine rules. Photo / RNZ, Nate McKinnon

Six Air NZ flight attendants lost their case claiming unfair dismissal over Covid vaccine rules. Photo / RNZ, Nate McKinnon

By Susan Edmunds of RNZ

A group of Air New Zealand international flight attendants have lost their bid to claim they were unjustifiably dismissed when they did not receive the Covid-19 vaccine.

The group of six was dismissed in 2021 when they did not meet the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save