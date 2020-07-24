Air NZ is adding more flights on domestic routes

Air New Zealand is ramping up its domestic schedule for August, returning capacity to 70 per cent pre-pandemic levels.



The airline had been planning to operate around 55 per cent of its usual domestic capacity during August. An extra 400 flights will be available in August.

Air NZ general manager networks Scott Carr says the airline has been pleasantly surprised with demand for domestic travel.



"As a result of demand, we've added or upgauged more than 400 one-way flights in August. This includes operating an additional 408 one-way flights and 18 flights which have been upgauged to a larger aircraft."

Domestic air travel has rebounded more quickly than forecast meaning a 180-degree turn at Air New Zealand on some roles.

The airline's chief executive Greg Foran last month told staff that 100 cabin crew on its domestic jet and turbo prop fleet have had their redundancies rescinded.