The Transport Accident Investigation Commission (TAIC) found the jet likely veered off the runway due to a late transition from autopilot to manual control.

The aircraft was 27m above sea level when the autopilot was disengaged.

The TAIC said heavy rain likely influenced the decision to disengage the autopilot low in the approach.

That and the pilot’s flight technique probably meant there was not enough time to correct the flight path before landing, the TAIC said in a report today.

But the TAIC also said the weather was above minimum weather requirements throughout the approach and landing.

New Zealand Air Line Pilots’ Association (NZALPA) president Andrew McKeen said severe weather that evening contributed to the incident.

“We acknowledge the lessons identified by TAIC and appreciate the range of actions Air New Zealand has undertaken as a result,” McKeen said.

The aircraft's right main landing gear, with a deflated tyre pointed out. Photo / Air New Zealand, TAIC

“New Zealand-trained pilots learn their profession in a geographically and meteorological challenging environment.”

Air New Zealand had since changed operational procedures and provided training to reinforce techniques for smooth transition from autopilot to manual control.

An Air New Zealand investigation found the relevant disengagement manoeuvre in a crosswind was part of initial training but not annual refresher training.

Five of the aircraft’s six right landing-gear tyres were damaged and one of those had deflated.

There was also damage to the right brake assembly and wiring harness.

The runway excursion caused a second Air New Zealand flight on final approach to be diverted to Christchurch.

The storms that January dumped 307mm of rain on Auckland in four days.

Four people died in the floods and emergency teams attended more than 700 calls for help.

John Weekes is a business journalist covering aviation. He has previously covered consumer affairs, crime, politics and court.