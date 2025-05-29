Advertisement
Air NZ plane smashed into runway edge lights, pilots say lessons have been learned

John Weekes
Online Business Editor·NZ Herald·
An Air NZ Boeing 777 veered off the runway at Auckland Airport. Photo / Wikipedia Commons

The pilots’ union says freak weather during the Auckland Anniversary weekend floods contributed to a jetliner smashing into runway edge lights.

The Air New Zealand plane was on a flight from Melbourne to Auckland and encountered heavy rain and volatile wind conditions.

The Boeing 777 began to drift away from

