AI powerhouse Nvidia has reported quarterly earnings that beat expectations, but shares slipped amid concerns about an AI chip spending bubble and the company’s stalled business in China.

The California-based firm posted a profit of US$26.4 billion ($45b) on record revenue of US$46.7b ($79.7b) in the recently ended quarter, driven by intense demand for chips from major tech companies powering AI datacentre computing.

However, while revenue increased significantly year-over-year, Nvidia’s Data Centre revenue declined 1% from the previous quarter.

The drop was driven by a US$4b decrease in sales of H20 chips – specialised processors the company designed for the Chinese market, according to the earnings report.

For the current quarter, Nvidia projected US$54b in revenue but said its forecast assumes no H20 sales.