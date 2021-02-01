Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business / Companies / Agribusiness

Zespri yet to see a cent of big damages award as Chinese SunGold growing rip off spreads

By
Herald business writer·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read
NZ SunGold, which saved kiwifruit industry after disease plague, is being grown unlawfully in China. Photo / File

NZ SunGold, which saved kiwifruit industry after disease plague, is being grown unlawfully in China. Photo / File

Kiwifruit marketer Zespri, working diplomatically to limit a serious threat from rogue growing of its blue chip SunGold variety in China, is still chasing payment of court-awarded damages against the Chinese grower who unlawfully took it out of New Zealand.

The High Court in Auckland in February last year awarded

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Agribusiness

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Agribusiness