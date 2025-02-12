Zespri delivers on tall sales order for Asia-Pacific market

Recently commercialised Zespri RubyRed kiwifruit was also launched in Korea and Malaysia for the first time and was well-received by customers there, Anzai said.
Strong marketing campaigns had been pivotal in supporting sales throughout the record season, with a focus on promoting the health benefits of Zespri kiwifruit.
In Japan, the launch of the “Nutrition Reform Project” had been a key campaign for the season, encouraging people to swap out one unhealthy food for a serving of fresh fruit or vegetables daily, Anzai said.
It was launched across multiple digital channels, including advertising at Japan’s Shibuya Crossing — one of the world’s busiest intersections — and with the support of the Japan Dietetic Association, Tokyo Seika, that country’s largest fruit and vegetable wholesaler.
Anzai said the campaign had significantly contributed to building a strong iconic brand by promoting the importance of healthier eating habits and driving brand power growth of 0.7%.
The campaign won two prestigious Japan advertising awards and helped drive sales beyond August, enhancing customer loyalty and market demand, despite challenging market conditions.
Zespri was expecting more moderate growth in Asia Pacific region markets this year, projecting a 4% increase in fruit offered at around 58.7 million trays, Anzai said.
The global marketer, which is statutorily entitled to export all New Zealand kiwifruit, except to Australia, posted total sales of 164.2 million trays in FY24.
Its global operating revenue for the financial year was $4.21b.
Bay of Plenty-headquartered Zespri is owned by past and present kiwifruit growers.