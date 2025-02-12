Zespri delivers on tall sales order for Asia-Pacific market

Zespri kiwifruit headed for Japan is prepared for shipment from Port of Tauranga.

Despite having to sell 12.5 million more trays of kiwifruit than usual to the Asia Pacific region, Zespri expects to post $1.3 billion in net sales from this market for the 2024-2025 season.

Zespri President of Asia Pacific Ichiro Anzai said a record 56.4 million trays of branded kiwifruit were sold, an almost 30% lift in volume on last season.

More than 32 million trays were sold in Japan, 13.8 million in Korea and 10.2 million across the Asia Pacific south region, which includes Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Indonesia and India, he said.

“While the year-on-year jump was a challenge, we’re very confident in the outlook for the market as we invest to build demand to serve more consumers and create more value for growers.

“Across the season, the team have recorded a number of strong results, including a record nine consecutive weeks of deliveries of more than one million trays in Japan, strong growth in consumer penetration in Korea (up from 27.5% to 33.4%) and Australia growing 65% to reach 4.5 million trays of Class 1 SunGold kiwifruit."