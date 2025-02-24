The council noted New Zealand’s skim milk powder exports to the region rose 62% or 77,248 metric tonnes (mt) between 2012 and 2024, and set a record last year of 202,035 mt.

US shipments of skim milk powder fell 31% over the same period.

The council said the global inflation spike in 2022 significantly undercut SEA dairy demand and imports in 2023 and recovery had been slow, with inflation rates stickier than expected. Slower GDP growth in the region in 2023 had not helped.

By the end of last year, inflation had moderated to a little over 3% and GDP growth had rebounded to 4.6% during the year, with dairy demand starting to look up, the council said.

SEA economic growth was forecast at 4.7%, slightly up on last year, and inflation should continue to ease, it said.

“In addition, China’s dairy imports finished 2024 on a high note and could preoccupy more of New Zealand’s milk supply in the months ahead.”

The council also flagged that New Zealand and Australia could target “prime” US dairy export markets if China’s economic stimulus efforts fail.

China is New Zealand’s biggest dairy export market. New Zealand is the world’s biggest dairy exporter; the US is third-biggest after Germany.

“If the Chinese Government’s efforts fall flat and dairy demand fails to rebound, not only will it impact US shipments to that country it will also heighten US competition around the world by forcing New Zealand and Australia to target prime US dairy export markets.”

While the council was confident it was only a matter of time before Chinese dairy consumption returned to growth, it was less confident this would happen this year “given the magnitude of the economic challenges”.

“In addition, with the [Chinese] domestic milk production sector having shown it can grow quickly when needed, its response to a demand rebound needs to be closely monitored and could limit the size of the import response.”

The council said the state of China’s dairy farm sector provided some potential tailwinds for import demand.

Chinese farmgate milk prices had fallen for 24 months straight due to oversupply, a result of aggressive dairy sector expansion and an extended period of weakened domestic demand that continued today.

“While slower milk production may encourage stabilisation within China, a broader import revival remains contingent on other key factors, most notably the country’s economy rebounding.”



