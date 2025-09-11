Advertisement
What Fonterra’s $4.2b sale means for dairy’s future – Peter McBride

Opinion by
Peter McBride
NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Fonterra CEO Miles Hurrell and board chair Peter McBride. Fonterra announced a $4.2 billon deal to sell its Consumer business to French dairy giant Lactalis. Photo / Jason Dorday

THE FACTS

  • Fonterra has agreed to a $4.22 billion sale of its Consumer business to Lactalis.
  • The sale allows Fonterra to focus on its business-to-business Ingredients and Foodservice channels.
  • Fonterra aims to optimise value for farmers by moving milk into higher-returning products.

Over the past 15 months Fonterra has been talking to its farmer owners about the future of their Consumer business and testing its value through both a trade sale and the potential of an initial public offering.

The $4.22 billion sale agreement now on the table from

