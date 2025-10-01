Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business / Companies / Agribusiness

US slaps 10% tariff on NZ timber imports, industry warns of major impact

Jamie Gray
Business Reporter·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

The 10% tariff imposed by US President Donald Trump is a setback for New Zealand forestry, which is the country's third-biggest export. Photo / NZPA

The 10% tariff imposed by US President Donald Trump is a setback for New Zealand forestry, which is the country's third-biggest export. Photo / NZPA

A 10% tariff on all softwood lumber and timber imported from New Zealand to the US will have “significant financial repercussions” for the forest industry, the NZ Forest Owners Association says.

US President Donald Trump said this week the tariff was the outcome of the Section 232 Investigation aimed at

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save