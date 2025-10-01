The 10% tariff imposed by US President Donald Trump is a setback for New Zealand forestry, which is the country's third-biggest export. Photo / NZPA

A 10% tariff on all softwood lumber and timber imported from New Zealand to the US will have “significant financial repercussions” for the forest industry, the NZ Forest Owners Association says.

US President Donald Trump said this week the tariff was the outcome of the Section 232 Investigation aimed at determining the effect imports of timber, lumber and their derivative products have on the US supply chain and national security.

The new tariff will take effect from October 14.

NZ Forest Owners Association (NZFOA) chief executive Elizabeth Heeg said the tariff would create immediate challenges for growers and wood processors.

“These new tariffs are disruptive for New Zealand’s forest sector at a time when confidence is vital,” Heeg said.