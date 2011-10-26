Trade deficit widens as oil imports jump

Photo / supplied

New Zealand's trade deficit widened more than expected last month, led by a surge in crude oil and petroleum products, helping narrow the annual surplus, government figures show.

The deficit was $751 million in September, up from $697 million in August, which was the first monthly deficit since December last year, according to Statistics New Zealand. The annual surplus was $724 million, down from a revised $1.02 billion for the 12 months ended Aug. 31.

The value of petroleum products imported jumped 83 per cent in the latest month, which the government statistician said reflected the large, irregular shipments of fuel and an unusually low value in September last year

Exports in the latest month were valued at $3.44 billion, little changed from August's $3.43 billion, while imports rose to $4.19 billion from $4.12 billion. In the year, exports increased 12 per cent to $46.79 billion and imports rose 12.9 per cent to $46.07 billion.

Economists had expected a monthly deficit of $450 million for an annual surplus of $1.07 billion, according to a Reuters survey.