Timely profit boost for Fonterra

"It will be a big improvement but it won't be anywhere near its earnings potential compared with what they have had historically," Bascand said. "The first half of the year was very weak, with the company having to sell higher-cost inventory into a lower-pricing environment, so there was a very high cost of goods sold given the high milk price that they were paying.

"That dynamic will partially [flow] through into the second half but expect that the second half will be a lot stronger than the first."

Bascand expects Fonterra's debt equity ratio to remain high at around 51 per cent, approaching levels not seen since 2008, when the impact of the global financial crisis put its balance sheet under pressure.

Developments with Fonterra's balance sheet will be keenly watched, particularly after Standard & Poor's in August put Fonterra's "A" long-term and "A-1" short-term credit ratings on CreditWatch with negative implications.

Fonterra has forecast a dividend in a 20 to 30c range and ANZ rural economist Con Williams said the payment would be important for farmer sentiment as they contend with low farmgate milk prices.

"We expect given the restructuring being undertaken and stress on farmer cashflow at present Fonterra will be looking to pay out toward the top of their normal range 65 to 75 per cent of its net profit after tax," Williams said.

Market expectations are for more disclosure on the performance of individual business units. Williams said the consumer and foodservice businesses would have been keenly watched and the market would look for signs of progress with its problematic Australian business. The ingredients business - which accounts for nearly half of the company's earnings before interest and tax - would also be key, he said.

Analysts expect the company to confirm its $4.40 per kg milk price for the year.