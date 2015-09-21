Synlait profits halve as milk prices drop

Canterbury dairy company Synlait Milk has almost halved its net profit for the July year to $10.6 million, driven by lower than expected sales of the protein, lactoferrin, and its decision to prioritise payments to milk suppliers in a period of a very low milk prices.

The company's underlying net profit after tax was $12.2 million compared with $19.6 million in the previous year. The $10.6 million net profit was after unrealised foreign exchange losses, which it said would be unwound in future.

Revenue for the period was $448.1 million compared to $600.5 million in the previous year, largely due to falls in dairy prices.

"The underlying net profit after tax, while within market guidance, was down on expectations due to lower than anticipated lactoferrin sales and Synlait's board of directors choosing to prioritise payments to milk suppliers in a period of a very low milk price," the company said.

