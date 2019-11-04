A sheep placenta retailer says they mostly sell to tourists. Photo / Getty

A sheep placenta cream retailer says it makes sense the Agriculture Minister has never heard of their product, because he is not the target market.

Agriculture Minister Damien O'Connor and Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern were taken aback by praise for the unusual anti-aging product, from the Thai Prime Minister at the East Asia Summit.

Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-oca labelled New Zealand a "leader" in value-added agricultural products, like the skin cream.

Ardern told reporters after the greeting that sheep placenta cream has never been raised before at an international meeting, and O'Connor admitted he was hearing about it for the first time.

Nature's Beauty marketing supervisor Sharon Tam said sheep placenta cream is very popular with tourists, particularly from Asian countries.