Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business / Companies / Agribusiness

Sheep and beef farm profits due for boost

Jamie Gray
By
Business Reporter·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read
Sheep revenue is forecast to lift 2.6 per cent, which includes a 4 per cent increase in lamb farmgate prices, to an average of 547c a kg. Photo / Supplied

Sheep revenue is forecast to lift 2.6 per cent, which includes a 4 per cent increase in lamb farmgate prices, to an average of 547c a kg. Photo / Supplied

Pre-tax profits for an average sheep and beef farm in New Zealand will increase to $109,900 this season - 9.6 per cent more than last season, but 3.1 per cent below the five-year average, Beef and Lamb New Zealand says in its 2016/6 season outlook.

Much of the extra profit is from an 11 per cent lift in cattle revenue on top of a 12 per cent increase in 2014-15, according to Beef and Lamb.

Sheep revenue is forecast to lift 2.6 per cent, which includes a 4 per cent increase in lamb farmgate prices, to an average of 547c a kg.

Beef and Lamb economist Andrew Burtt said international demand was expected to remain strong for beef, while tight sheepmeat supplies in Australia and New Zealand should support prices - although uncertainties remained around Chinese demand. "In this context, the increase in export prices is primarily expected to come from a weaker New Zealand dollar."

Export lamb production is forecast to decrease by 6.3 per cent in 2015-16.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

New Zealand beef production is also expected to be down 5.3 per cent in 2015-16, after a record high in 2014-15, which was boosted by cull dairy cow processing in response to low dairy prices and high international demand for beef.

Save

Latest from Agribusiness

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Agribusiness