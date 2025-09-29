Agribusiness group Scales has gone to full control of two Australian joint ventures. Photo / Supplied

Agribusiness group Scales has gone to full control of two Australian joint ventures. Photo / Supplied

Scales Corp will pay A$91.05 million ($103.6m) to go to full control of two of its Australian joint ventures and to majority ownership of a third, which it said would lift earnings in its current financial year.

The diversified agribusiness company said it had agreed to increase its holding in its Australian Global Proteins’ joint ventures with the acquisition of 50% of Meateor Australia and 50% of Fayman International and 42.5% of ANZ Exports.

Completion of the acquisitions is due to take place later today.

As a result of these investments, both Meateor Australia and Fayman International become 100% owned subsidiaries and ANZ Exports will be 85% owned, Scales said.

