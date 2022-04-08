Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business / Companies / Agribusiness

RubyRed alert: Zespri's first commercial red kiwifruit exports on the water

By
Herald business writer·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read
Asian markets expected to provide good returns for new Zespri variety RubyRed. Photo / Alan Gibson

Asian markets expected to provide good returns for new Zespri variety RubyRed. Photo / Alan Gibson

New Zealand's first commercial volume harvest of red kiwifruit is heading overseas, and with returns to pioneer growers looking juicy, there will be keen interest in the results of this year's Zespri growing licence round.

Marketer Zespri released a further 350ha of RubyRed brand licence this year in a closed

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Agribusiness

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Agribusiness