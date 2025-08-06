Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium

Rising confidence: Whole milk powder tops US$4000/tonne in August, signals strong dairy season

NZ Herald
3 mins to read

The thick end of the dairy season has started strongly.

The thick end of the dairy season has started strongly.

Whole milk powder prices have broken through US$4000/tonne for the first time in an August month since 2013, according to NZX Dairy data.

Farmers can take confidence from this morning’s auction, which registered a 0.7% increase on the GDT Price Index, especially against the background of already strong milk production

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save