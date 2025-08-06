The thick end of the dairy season has started strongly.

Whole milk powder prices have broken through US$4000/tonne for the first time in an August month since 2013, according to NZX Dairy data.

Farmers can take confidence from this morning’s auction, which registered a 0.7% increase on the GDT Price Index, especially against the background of already strong milk production and the extra volume put on the platform by dairy giant Fonterra.

August is when milk production steps up significantly, en route to the seasonal peak months of September through to January.

Whole milk powder – which has the biggest influence over Fonterra’s farmgate milk price – rose by an average 2.1% to US$4012 a tonne at this morning’s auction.

Skim milk powder, which ranks second, firmed in price by 0.4% to US$2805/tonne.