Open Country Dairy signs deal to buy Miraka

Open Country Dairy has bought Māori-backed dairy processor Miraka.

It is the second acquisition the Talley’s owned processor has made in almost as many weeks, having bought Mataura Valley Milk off The a2 Milk Company a fortnight ago.

Open Country Dairy’s (OCD) chief executive, Mark de Lautour, said the opportunity to purchase Miraka happened “quickly” and made sense for the business.

“We have admired the Miraka location and milk supply network for a long period, given it sits nicely between our Whanganui and Waikato operations.”

