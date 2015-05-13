Dry conditions in the northern North Island and changes in land use in the South Island saw sheep numbers fall by 3.2 per cent over the 2013-14 season. Photo / Thinkstock

The old joke that there's nothing in New Zealand but sheep may have run its course, as stock numbers hit lows not seen since during the Second World War.

Figures released from Statistics New Zealand today showed sheep numbers were at their lowest since 1943 at the end of last June.

Agriculture statistics manager Neil Kelly said the number had fallen by almost a million compared with the previous year's figures, to just 29.8 million sheep.

"The number of sheep fell by 3 per cent from 2013.

"The last time the sheep number was below 30 million was back in 1943."