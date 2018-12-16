Ngāi Tahu backs out of Agria deal, takes direct stake in Wrightson

Ngāi Tahu Capital has taken a direct stake in PGG Wrightson, ending a seven-year relationship with Singapore-domiciled Agria as the foreign investor's grip on the rural services firm remains uncertain.
Last Friday, the investment arm of the South Island iwi ended an agreement that pooled its investment in Wrightson with Agria and Chinese agribusiness New Hope International. Ngāi Tahu Capital was a junior partner in the joint venture with a 7.24 per cent stake. At the time, it touted the $15 million investment as diversifying its portfolio and building international relationships.
Read more:
• Fran O'Sullivan: Act now to save the seeds of NZ's future
Ngāi Tahu has taken direct ownership of 27.4 million Wrightson shares, or 3.6 per cent of the company, worth about $14 million at the current 51 cents share price. No consideration was paid, documents lodged with the stock exchange show.
The dilution of the joint venture means Agria and minor partner New Hope own 46.6 per cent of Wrightson.