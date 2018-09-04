Apricot, plum and peach trees among those affected by biosecurity order.

Apple and stonefruit industry players in a legal stoush with the Ministry for Primary Industries over a plants destruction order say they are standing by for a fresh approach from the ministry following an extension of High Court interim orders.

The group, which represents orchardists and importers who have been ordered to destroy or contain 48,000 apple and stonefruit trees under the Biosecurity Act, hopes MPI will issue revised directives and a detailed testing plan which open the way for the plant materials to be released from containment.

MPI's initial directive was ruled unlawful by the High Court, which recommended discussions between the parties to find an alternative approach.

MPI last week went back to court for an extension of the interim orders, which now have a deadline of 5pm tomorrow.