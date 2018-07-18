New Zealand-grown strawberries may be available in winter soon - if the industry can make it financially viable.
Dr Mike Nichols, a retired vegetable specialist who spent 40 years teaching at Massey University, has been experimenting with winter strawberries.
He has now announced an 18-month experiment of growing and harvesting strawberries year-round has been successful.
"We've found if we plant at the right time we can get a reasonable crop of strawberries in the middle of the winter and that is quite a desirable characteristic for New Zealand because our imports of strawberries out of season come from Australia and United States of America, California and both of these countries have fruit fly.