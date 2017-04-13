Cyclone weather is affecting Kiwifruit harvesting. Photo / File

Kiwifruit harvesting has been halted in areas around the country following ex-Cyclone Debbie last week and before Cyclone Cook, which is expected to make landfall today.

It is harvest season, with a number of orchards having to delay harvest last week due to flooding, and further delays expected.

Chief executive of industry body New Zealand Kiwifruit Growers Inc (NZKGI) Nikki Johnson, said the group would be monitoring the situation and would assess damages after the weather had cleared.

"Since the rainfall last week, NZKGI has been identifying severely affected orchards near Edgecumbe and providing support where necessary, particularly with pumping water off orchards," Johnson said.

"We have also been communicating the availability of pastoral care for members of our grower community who are experiencing stress."